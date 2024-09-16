FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF) Short Interest Update

FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of FitLife Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded FitLife Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.
FitLife Brands Price Performance
FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. FitLife Brands had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that FitLife Brands will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.
About FitLife Brands
FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products.
