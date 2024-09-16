FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF) Short Interest Update

FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of FitLife Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded FitLife Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

FitLife Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTLF opened at $33.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.96 million, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. FitLife Brands has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. FitLife Brands had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that FitLife Brands will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products.

