Flow Market Capitalization Reaches $805.69 Million (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 16th. Flow has a market capitalization of $805.69 million and $21.65 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000909 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Flow has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flow Profile

Flow launched on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,531,769,082 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official website is flow.com.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

