FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.14

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (CVE:FLY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 302300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,219.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.42.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. The company offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is an aircraft satcom/interface device, which enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time; FLYHT-WVSS-II, a mounted aircraft sensor that detects and reports water vapour; AFIRS Edge, provides AID functions to supply aircraft’s data to the flight deck for EFB applications; FleetWatch, offers configurable fleet situational awareness platform; FuelSense, provides insight to an airline’s management and usage of fuel; and ClearPort, a clear view into the status of an aircraft.

