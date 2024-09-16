Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.57.

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Fortinet from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $75.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $78.08. The company has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $1,731,010.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,842,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,434,657.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,573,864. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,922,000. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 19.4% in the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,443,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

