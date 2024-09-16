Frontier (FRONT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $320,082.96

Frontier (FRONT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Frontier token can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Frontier has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $17.03 million and approximately $320,082.96 worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,136,928 tokens. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a blockchain-based project with its native utility token, FRONT. The Frontier ecosystem is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer that facilitates interaction with multiple DeFi protocols across different blockchains. FRONT is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, used for staking, governance, and participating in protocol developments within the Frontier platform. The Frontier platform aggregates data and functionalities of multiple DeFi protocols from different blockchains. Frontier was founded by Palash Jain, Ravindra Kumar, and Vetrichelvan Jeyapalpandy. They aim to make DeFi more accessible and user-friendly.”

