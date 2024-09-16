Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Short Interest Update

Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the August 15th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of FGF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.94. 13,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,494. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.56. Fundamental Global has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $1.85.

Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter. Fundamental Global had a negative net margin of 14.29% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%.

Fundamental Global Inc engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Ballantyne Strong, Inc and changed its name to FG Group Holdings Inc in December 2022.

