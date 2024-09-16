Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Short Interest Update

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the August 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Gaia Price Performance

NASDAQ:GAIA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.90. 18,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,163. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Gaia has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $114.89 million, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gaia had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $22.08 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gaia in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gaia stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.44% of Gaia worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

