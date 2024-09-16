Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.86

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.86 and last traded at $47.68, with a volume of 237795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.79.

Gemini Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.79 and a beta of -0.12.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

