Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.45.

GENI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Genius Sports Price Performance

Genius Sports stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00. Genius Sports has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.96.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $95.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Genius Sports

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth $927,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Genius Sports by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,351,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,070,000 after buying an additional 919,980 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Genius Sports by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,079,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 399,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Articles

