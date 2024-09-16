GICTrade Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. GICTrade has a market capitalization of $91.51 million and $17,251.18 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GICTrade token can currently be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00001593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GICTrade has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000074 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade was first traded on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.92194182 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

