Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Purchased by Sierra Summit Advisors LLC

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 78.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on GFI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

Gold Fields Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $14.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.1692 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

