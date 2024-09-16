Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) Short Interest Up 40.0% in August

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 495,000 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 353,600 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 204,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gorilla Technology Group stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 173,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 1.93% of Gorilla Technology Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gorilla Technology Group alerts:

Gorilla Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of GRRR stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.79. 367,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,898. Gorilla Technology Group has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $4.70.

About Gorilla Technology Group

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gorilla Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorilla Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.