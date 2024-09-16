GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Shares Gap Down to $56.58

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $56.58, but opened at $54.36. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF shares last traded at $53.20, with a volume of 2,826,427 shares changing hands.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.63.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 5,677.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter.

About GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.