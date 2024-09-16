Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Bought by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,054,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,693,000 after acquiring an additional 362,509 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 7.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,600,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after buying an additional 706,486 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 9.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,093,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,082,000 after buying an additional 274,449 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.1% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 213,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK opened at $29.88 on Monday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.82.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,372,697.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,296,266.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,422,790.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,123,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,555,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on GPK shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.20 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

