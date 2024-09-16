Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Short Interest Update

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Great Wall Motor Price Performance
Shares of Great Wall Motor stock opened at $14.14 on Monday. Great Wall Motor has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $18.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.25.
About Great Wall Motor
