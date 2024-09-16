Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Short Interest Update

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Great Wall Motor Price Performance

Shares of Great Wall Motor stock opened at $14.14 on Monday. Great Wall Motor has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $18.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.25.

About Great Wall Motor

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Europe, ASEAN countries, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, multi-purpose vehicles, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

