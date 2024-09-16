Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) VP Jaye Thompson Buys 800 Shares

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) VP Jaye Thompson acquired 800 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $11,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 263,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,599.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jaye Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 2nd, Jaye Thompson bought 1,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $15,150.00.

On Thursday, July 18th, Jaye Thompson bought 1,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $16,000.00.

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLSI opened at $15.92 on Monday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $205.05 million, a PE ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Greenwich LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:GLSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). As a group, analysts predict that Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLSI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

