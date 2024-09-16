Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Acquires 607 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $516.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $505.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $489.71. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $519.40. The firm has a market cap of $467.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

