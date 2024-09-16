Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Buys 55 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 259 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,064,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,984,000 after purchasing an additional 47,167 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,933,000 after buying an additional 41,793 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth $298,180,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $180,039,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 58,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 0.4 %

FCNCA stock opened at $1,832.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,930.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,750.21. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,274.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2,174.80.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.91 by $5.96. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $52.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 200.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCNCA. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,920.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.