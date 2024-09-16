Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.3% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.08. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $52.54.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

