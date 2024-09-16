Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $635,000 Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $816.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $898.19 and its 200 day moving average is $945.50. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $1.8732 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.