Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Invests $783,000 in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,500,000. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 102,563 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 151.9% during the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 128,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 77,615 shares during the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,725,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 929.5% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 73,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 66,486 shares during the period.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock opened at $79.53 on Monday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.22 and a 1-year high of $79.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.78.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.
