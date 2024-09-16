Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Invests $783,000 in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,500,000. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 102,563 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 151.9% during the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 128,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 77,615 shares during the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,725,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 929.5% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 73,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 66,486 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Core Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock opened at $79.53 on Monday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.22 and a 1-year high of $79.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.78.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.