Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 196 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 1,270,998 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,044,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,570 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $105,273,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 109.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 944,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,144,000 after purchasing an additional 494,164 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 24,432.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 438,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,354,000 after purchasing an additional 436,853 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMH opened at $236.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.82. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $136.10 and a 52-week high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.