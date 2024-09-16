Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 38,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 26,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $224,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $224,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $60.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $80.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average of $60.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

