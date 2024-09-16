Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Short Interest Update

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 339,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the August 15th total of 301,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAL. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 17.9% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 54,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 11.2% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 67,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 64.5% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AVAL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 21,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,818. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Cuts Dividend

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $953.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.03 million. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 1.46%. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.0084 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

