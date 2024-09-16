Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF) Short Interest Up 38.6% in August

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 998,000 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the August 15th total of 720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Guangshen Railway Stock Performance

Shares of GNGYF stock remained flat at $0.24 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25. Guangshen Railway has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.31.

About Guangshen Railway

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

