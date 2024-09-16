Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF) Short Interest Up 38.6% in August

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 998,000 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the August 15th total of 720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Guangshen Railway Stock Performance
Shares of GNGYF stock remained flat at $0.24 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25. Guangshen Railway has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.31.
About Guangshen Railway
