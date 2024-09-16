Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $250,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.88.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.07, for a total transaction of $50,068,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,672,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,801,697,969.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.07, for a total value of $50,068,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,672,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,801,697,969.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total value of $4,072,169.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,585,476.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 720,467 shares of company stock worth $331,875,955. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $493.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $460.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $460.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $496.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

