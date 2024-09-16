Hassell Wealth Management LLC Sells 337 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Hassell Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $83.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.80. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $83.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

