HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 84.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Leerink Partners cut Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $8.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89. The stock has a market cap of $398.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.24. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $11.71.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.81 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 73.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 999,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $7,798,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,511,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,186,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 335,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 999,800 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $7,798,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,511,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,186,970. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 66.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Gerber LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

