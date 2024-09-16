Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Position Boosted by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HPE. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 571.5% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.57.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

