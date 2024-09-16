Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.32

Holcim AG (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.32 and last traded at $19.31, with a volume of 64920 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.
Holcim Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.84.
About Holcim
Holcim AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates through North America; Latin America; Europe; Asia, Middle East & Africa; and Solutions & Products segments. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; ready-mix concrete; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, insulation tile adhesives, facade solutions, and contracting and services.
