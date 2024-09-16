Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Receives $223.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $204.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $220.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.48 and a 200-day moving average of $203.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Honeywell International by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,759 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,786,449,000 after purchasing an additional 310,807 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,451,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,352,867,000 after purchasing an additional 17,591 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,910,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,048,600,000 after buying an additional 42,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Honeywell International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $698,312,000 after buying an additional 212,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

