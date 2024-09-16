Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,843,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,153,352 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 0.8% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.97% of Honeywell International worth $2,742,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Honeywell International by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,759 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,451,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,352,867,000 after purchasing an additional 17,591 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $698,312,000 after purchasing an additional 212,327 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,698,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $553,880,000 after purchasing an additional 202,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,361,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,655,000 after buying an additional 117,940 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HON opened at $204.15 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.