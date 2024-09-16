Horizen (ZEN) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $120.34 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.80 or 0.00013267 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $120.34 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00049693 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00037602 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,437,031 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.