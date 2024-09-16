Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Receives $10.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Canada raised Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBM. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

