Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,695,700 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the August 15th total of 2,002,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,239.3 days.
Hulic Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HULCF remained flat at $9.97 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69. Hulic has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $9.97.
About Hulic
