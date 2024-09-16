Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,695,700 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the August 15th total of 2,002,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,239.3 days.

Hulic Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HULCF remained flat at $9.97 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69. Hulic has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $9.97.

About Hulic

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the holding, leasing, brokerage, and sale of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through Real Estate Business, Insurance Business, and Hotel/Ryokan Business. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, bank branch buildings, and senior housing facilities.

