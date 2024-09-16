ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,056 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of IWM opened at $216.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.