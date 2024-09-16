ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 135.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

CGMU opened at $27.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.01. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

