ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Has $58,000 Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 73.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,024,140,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $669,326,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of McKesson by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 602,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,778,000 after buying an additional 403,312 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 3,621.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,572,000 after buying an additional 340,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $97,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $518.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $567.33 and a 200-day moving average of $557.76. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $417.65 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.93.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total value of $2,180,192.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,012,564.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,259 shares of company stock worth $6,635,492. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

