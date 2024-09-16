ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Has $74,000 Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,851,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 47,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

AVUV opened at $93.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.51. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $73.06 and a 1 year high of $101.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

