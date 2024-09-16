ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 96.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,670 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,296,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,404,000 after acquiring an additional 645,355 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 188,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after buying an additional 74,191 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 810.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 60,737 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after acquiring an additional 43,042 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $44.47 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.48.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.