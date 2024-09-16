ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMOFree Report) by 214.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 280.5% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $398,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IDMO stock opened at $42.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.16. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $43.06.

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.

