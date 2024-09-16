ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 53,853 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,853 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

BATS GOVT opened at $23.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

