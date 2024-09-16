ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerspace in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerspace in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centerspace in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 4.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centerspace in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerspace Price Performance

NYSE:CSR opened at $75.50 on Monday. Centerspace has a one year low of $46.74 and a one year high of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -94.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.66.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

Centerspace ( NYSE:CSR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $65.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.90 million. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -375.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSR shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on Centerspace from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Centerspace from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Centerspace from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Centerspace from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.29.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

