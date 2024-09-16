Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICHR. StockNews.com upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Ichor from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $29.18 on Monday. Ichor has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.46. The company has a market capitalization of $983.07 million, a PE ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.91.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $203.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.75 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Ichor will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

