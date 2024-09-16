Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $92.00

Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 92 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 90.80 ($1.19), with a volume of 1494235 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.31 ($1.18).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 114 ($1.49) price objective on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Impact Healthcare REIT
Impact Healthcare REIT Trading Up 0.5 %
Impact Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a GBX 1.74 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. Impact Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,363.64%.
Impact Healthcare REIT Company Profile
Impact Healthcare REIT plc is a specialist and responsible owner of care homes and other healthcare properties across the UK. Elderly care is an essential service and demand for it is high and continues to grow as the UK's population gets older. We work with our tenants so we can grow together and help them care for more people, while continuing to improve our homes for their residents.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Impact Healthcare REIT
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.