Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $92.00

Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 92 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 90.80 ($1.19), with a volume of 1494235 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.31 ($1.18).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 114 ($1.49) price objective on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 88.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 85.93. The stock has a market cap of £376.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 821.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a GBX 1.74 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. Impact Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,363.64%.

Impact Healthcare REIT plc is a specialist and responsible owner of care homes and other healthcare properties across the UK. Elderly care is an essential service and demand for it is high and continues to grow as the UK's population gets older. We work with our tenants so we can grow together and help them care for more people, while continuing to improve our homes for their residents.

