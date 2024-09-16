Insider Buying: HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ) Insider Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ – Get Free Report) insider Carlo Riccardo Centonze bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($32,692.56).
HeiQ Stock Performance
Shares of LON HEIQ opened at GBX 5.02 ($0.07) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. HeiQ Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 4.08 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 23 ($0.30). The firm has a market cap of £8.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.43 and a beta of 0.45.
About HeiQ
