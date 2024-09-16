Insider Buying: HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ) Insider Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ – Get Free Report) insider Carlo Riccardo Centonze bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($32,692.56).

HeiQ Stock Performance

Shares of LON HEIQ opened at GBX 5.02 ($0.07) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. HeiQ Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 4.08 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 23 ($0.30). The firm has a market cap of £8.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.43 and a beta of 0.45.

Get HeiQ alerts:

About HeiQ

(Get Free Report)

HeiQ Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the antimicrobial fabrics, textiles and flooring, and life sciences businesses in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It offers functional textile technologies to provide hygiene, comfort protection, and resource efficiency; surface coatings and polymers; patented probiotic technology for cosmetics, water treatment, and cleaning products; and functional consumer goods for personal care, healthcare, and lifestyle.

