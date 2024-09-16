Insider Buying: Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG) Insider Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Mills acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,410 ($18.44) per share, for a total transaction of £28,200 ($36,877.21).

Christopher Mills also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Christopher Mills purchased 3,000 shares of Oryx International Growth Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,400 ($18.31) per share, for a total transaction of £42,000 ($54,923.50).

On Monday, September 2nd, Christopher Mills acquired 5,000 shares of Oryx International Growth Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,435 ($18.77) per share, with a total value of £71,750 ($93,827.64).

On Friday, August 30th, Christopher Mills purchased 15,000 shares of Oryx International Growth Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,433 ($18.74) per share, for a total transaction of £214,950 ($281,090.62).

LON:OIG opened at GBX 1,424 ($18.62) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £199.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 786.11 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,392.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,298.64. Oryx International Growth Fund Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 1,020 ($13.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,499.97 ($19.62).

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom and United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies.

