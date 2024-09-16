Insider Selling: GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Senior Officer Sells 6,698 Shares of Stock

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mindy Beth Gilbert sold 6,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.39, for a total transaction of C$364,304.22.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Mindy Beth Gilbert sold 7,733 shares of GFL Environmental stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.86, for a total transaction of C$424,232.38.

GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of C$36.56 and a 52 week high of C$59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.97. The company has a market cap of C$19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.47, a P/E/G ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.06.

GFL Environmental ( TSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of C$2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.06 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 1.6421021 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -3.90%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

