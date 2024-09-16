Insider Selling: Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Senior Officer Sells 32,500 Shares of Stock

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 32,500 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.20, for a total value of C$1,989,000.00.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSE:GIL traded up C$0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$62.01. 221,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,912. The company has a market cap of C$10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of C$36.42 and a 12 month high of C$62.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$51.76.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.02. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.5683346 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

GIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on GIL

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.