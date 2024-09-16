Insider Selling: Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) Insider Sells 2,652 Shares of Stock

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Craigen sold 2,652 shares of Hargreaves Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 582 ($7.61), for a total value of £15,434.64 ($20,183.92).

Hargreaves Services Trading Up 2.0 %

LON:HSP opened at GBX 602 ($7.87) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £198.12 million, a PE ratio of 1,594.59 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 586.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 556.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78. Hargreaves Services Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 389.25 ($5.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 630 ($8.24).

Get Hargreaves Services alerts:

Hargreaves Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Hargreaves Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,729.73%.

Hargreaves Services Company Profile

Hargreaves Services Plc provides environmental and industrial services in the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and South Africa. The company operates through: Services, Hargreaves Land, and Hargreaves Raw Materials Services segments. It offers environmental services, such as carbon sequestration and forestry creation, land remediation, land restoration and aftercare, geotechnical assessment, environmental site survey, and waste management services; materials handling operation and maintenance, mechanical and electrical maintenance, and project engineering services; and earthmoving advisory and contracting services, including soils treatment services.

Featured Stories

